Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries
Published

12 seconds ago

on

Mounting external debt burden threatens Nigeria’s growth projections

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries to fill existing and impending vacancies in some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the federal civil service.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled: ‘President Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries.’

“The new Federal Permanent Secretaries (were) appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation,” said Ngelale.

They are Dr. Emanso Okop (Akwa-Ibom), Obi Vitalis (Anambra), Mahmood Tabi’a (Bauchi) and Danjuma Sanusi (Jigawa).

Others are Olusanya Olubunmi (Ondo), Dr. Keshinro Ismaila (Zamfara), Akujobi Ijeoma (South-East) and Isokpunwu Osaruwanmwen (South-South).

According to the statement, the President expects the new Federal Permanent Secretaries to “exercise absolute dedication, diligence and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.”

 

