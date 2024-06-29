Connect with us

Published

18 mins ago

Peter Obi remains role model to youths, political class - Archbishop Ugorji

 

Obi donates N10 million to College of Nursing Sciences

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese and Proprietor of Holy Rosary College of Nursing Sciences, Emekuku, Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, has described the leader of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, as an obvious role model, not just to the youths in society, but to the political class of the nation. The cleric eulogised Obi for his humility, compassion and care for society.

Ugorji made the remarks at Holy Rosary College of Nursing Sciences, Emekuku, Imo State, when Mr Peter Obi visited the Nursing School and donated N10 million as part of his commitment to building a robust healthcare sector in the nation.

The Archbishop explained that right from Obi’s years as the Governor of Anambra State, Obi has remained a true citizen of the nation who is consumed by the desire to contribute to the progress and development of the nation. He confirmed that through his decent lifestyle, Obi has continued to inspire millions of youths to do what is right.

“The political class should begin to emulate Mr Peter Obi, who though not in government, has continued to use his resources to contribute to the nation’s development and make life better for the people.

“He lives above the walls of tribal and religious divisions to care for society. We follow the news and we see how he travels around the nation from the North to the South, East and West. He remains a shining example of citizenship to the youth and the political class. May God bless his endeavours, and grant his sincere desire to lead the nation better,” Archbishop Ugorji said.

Addressing the nursing and midwifery students, Obi maintained that investing in health, which is a critical measure of development remains a vital tool for development.

He appreciated the management and staff of the institution for their efforts while encouraging the students to remain committed to their studies.

 

