Tiger Beverages announces distribution partnership with Cubana FCMG

Tiger Beverages Limited, an alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages company, has announced the distribution partnership with Cubana FCMG Limited.

Don Ebubeogu, Managing Director of Tiger Beverages Limited (“Tiger”) announced on Tuesday, that the company has entered into an exclusive distributorship arrangement with Cubana FMCG Ltd (“Cubana”) for some of its leading beverage brands, viz., Stumbras Vodka, The Nines Herbal Liqueur, Alita Sparkling Wine, Black Star Red Wine, Tiger Energy Drink and Tiger Ginger Health Drink.

He said, “In considering the various marketing options available to us, including distributorships, we wanted to partner with a company that shared our ambition of being the promoter of the finest and most distinctive alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands both in Nigeria and in sub-Saharan Africa. Given its impact in the short period that it has been in the marketplace, we felt strongly that Cubana FMCG Ltd is that partner. We simply had to work together.”

Ebubeogu said Tiger Beverages Limited and Cubana FMCG Ltd share the same goals of bringing happiness to people’s lives by satiating their tastebuds with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that impart a distinctive feel and flavour and keep them yearning for more.