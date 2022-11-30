Simplicity of redesigned naira: We had limited time, CBN says

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the reason for the “simplicity” of the naira redesign is that it had limited time.

Ahmed Umar, director for currency operations, CBN, spoke at the 2022 workshop for business editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Umar was represented at the event by Amina Halidu-Giwa, head, policy development division, currency operation department of the apex bank.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned naira notes.

But many Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction over the new notes, saying that the naira was only repainted, not redesigned.

Umar, while fielding questions about the simplification, said the apex bank had limited time to tackle the problem of counterfeiting currency hoarding, among others.

“We want to solve a problem and we have limited time to do that,” NAN quoted Umar as saying.

“Redesigning is about change of colour or size. The ink itself is a security feature.”

According to Umar, the redesign of the notes were long overdue, adding that the N1000 notes had been in existence for 17 years, N500 for 21 years and N200 for 22 years.

The CBN director said that contrary to rumours that the apex bank would print other denominations apart from the redesigned N1000, N500 and N200, no other denomination would be printed.

He said the naira redesign would encourage many unbanked Nigerians to be included in the financial system.

According to him, it will discourage excessive cash carrying and encourage other electronic transactions.

He said that when the unbanked population is fully captured in the financial system, it would help form adequate data for effective planning for greater economic growth.

“Naira redesign will also help in reducing cash management expenditures, give visibility and control and would help the bank to know the volume of money in circulation,” Umar said.

”It will also help in fighting counterfeiting and money laundering.”