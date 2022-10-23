Three justices of Appeal Court who discharged Nnamdi Kanu transferred

The three Appeal Court justices who sat on the panel that dismissed the 15-count terrorism charge preferred against Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government, have been transferred.

The three appellate court justices were transferred four days after they discharged the IPOB leader.

The presiding judge, Justice Jummai Hanatu Sankey, who was hitherto in the Gombe Division of the court, has been moved to Awka Division; Justice Oludotun Adetope-Okojie who delivered the lead judgement, was transferred to Owerri; while the third member of the panel, Justice Ebiowei Tobi, was moved to Gombe.

A memo dated October 17, which was signed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, stressed that the new posting for the justices was with immediate effect as they were expected to report to their new stations by October 21.