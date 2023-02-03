Threat against opposition: PDP asks Buhari to call Umahi to order

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to call David Umahi, the state governor to order over his threat to block convoys of opposition party candidates.

Abia Onyike, Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Campaign Council, in the state, who gave the urge in a statement on Friday, said the governor has been in the habit of creating tension.

“The attention of the ANYI G’EMEYA Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to the outburst of Governor David Umahi against Security Chiefs in Ebonyi State whereby the outgoing Governor threatened to block the convoy of opposition candidates in the state should the security chiefs fail to recall all security operatives attached to them,” the statement reads.

“Governor Umahi who has been in the habit of creating tension in the state is once again unraveling his anti democratic tendencies and anarchic political behaviour at a time when all Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari is preaching peace.

“This reckless act of Governor clearly confirms the series of alarms already raised by the PDP and other political parties who have become cheap target for the unbridled violence unleashed on the state by the government of Governor David Umahi.”

Onyike accused Umahi of engaging in medieval political arrogance, reminding him that soon he would become an ordinary citizen of the state.

“It is very unfortunate that Gov Umahi can descend so low to such a shameless level whereupon he engages in medieval political arrogance and brigandage to talk down on citizens because of his temporary powers which shall soon fizzle out in a few months time,” Onyike said.

“Whether he likes it or not, in a matter of three months, his powers and immunity will desert him. He will become “Madu Emuma” or “Madu Mmaka” (an ordinary person). Power is not only temporary but very transient.

“It is not within his purview as a State Governor to dictate to the Police or the other security agencies the modalities for discharging their duties. Lawless dictators and well-known agents of crises should not be allowed to create crisis for disciplined and well trained security personnel in a democracy.

“It is instructive to alert the Nigerian public to the fact that, while Governor Umahi has established a militia group code-named Ebubeagu which he illegally armed and has since unleashed on the people of Ebonyi State, especially members of the political parties, he has never commented on the atrocities being committed daily by the EbubeaAgu militia.

“He has become frustrated because of his inability to use other security agencies the same way he uses his EbubeAgu militia to torture and destroy his political opponents.

“The latest threats of Governor Umahi clearly highlights and attests to his political infantilism, anarchism and pre-bendalism which have made Ebonyi State the most terrorized state in Southern Nigeria in recent times.

“Also, Governor Umahi has been the governor of Ebonyi State for over seven years now, and it is now at the twilight of his administration that he has emptied the state treasury to buy vehicles as a bribe to all manners of people, including Councillors and some security personnel. He should give account of the N10 billion he has been collecting as Security votes quarterly. And why is it that Ebonyi state has witnessed this tremendous boost in crimes and killings since he, Umahi came to power in 2015?

“Let us point out the fact that Governor Umahi and his All Progressive Congress are facing extinction in Ebonyi State as a political party with the resurgence of the PDP which is now the nightmare for Governor Umahi. No amount of desperation can save Gov Umahi from being marooned politically. His Senatorial ambition has actually run into murky waters.

“We appeal to President Muhammad Buhari to call Gov Umahi to order before he commits political harakiri and plunges Ebonyi State into another round of blood-bath.

“We salute the IG of Police, the Director-General of the Directorate of State Security Services and all other Security Service Chief for remaining steadfast and patriotic in the discharge of their professional duties by not allowing uninformed and shaddy characters to mislead or misdirect them as they grapple with securing the nation at this critical moment of the 2023 national elections.”