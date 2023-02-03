Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate, has called on authorities in the country to do “whatever is necessary” to ease the pain of Nigerians, specifically in fuel shortages and scarcity of the new naira notes.

Mr Obi, in a statement issued on Thursday, February 2, 2023, said that he has been travelling around the country on the campaign trail, meeting and engaging Nigerians of diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds, and the unified experiences they recount is one of untold suffering.

“Yesterday, Datti Baba-Ahmed and I with our team were in Sokoto and Jigawa states, and today, we were in Zamfara and Kebbi states. As I have travelled across Nigeria, engaging with as many citizens as possible, the feedback is that Nigerians are suffering terribly,” Obi, who won several awards while serving as a two-term Governor of Anambra State, said.

“Top on the mentions are the biting fuel scarcity and the scarcity of the new naira notes. Nigerians, especially women and the youth, are impacted negatively by the lingering shortage of both essentials to regular daily living in our country.

“These shortages are dehumanising Nigerians, even more than they have already been, by a series of ineffectual governments who failed to serve the interest of the people.

“I am worried about the impact these shortages are having on the lives of Nigerians and small businesses, which are a significant force in our economy,” Obi added.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate also called on the responsible authorities and bodies to take practical intervention steps to create systems that serve the people and resolve the shortages.

He added that Nigerians have already suffered enough, and the twin crises of fuel shortages and the unavailability of the new naira notes could have been avoided if leaders were competent and compassionate.

“It’s time that the authorities, relevant agencies, and industry organisations realise that they exist for the people and not the other way round,” Obi declared.

“I am calling on the governments at all levels to intervene in this crisis and ensure that the interest and well-being of Nigerians are placed on the front burner, ahead of any other interest group.

“Nigerians deserve better than this,” Obi ended.