Kunle Idowu

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has appealed to officers and men of the Ogun State Police Command to ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Adamu gave gave the charge yesterday when he visited the State Police Command in continuation of his nationwide tour of Police formations across the Country.

Adamu who was received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Southwest, Leye Oyebade; the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu; Commissioner of Police(Ogun), Edward Awolowo Ajogun, among others enjoined them to be “courageous and firm”

While urging them not to be demoralized by what they went through during the recent EndSARS protests, he assured men of the State Police Command of adequate protection if they followed the right procedure in enforcing law and order.

“The police authorities will defend any personnel that is diligent and adhere to the professional ethics of the force” Adam added

The IGP who observed that no nation could survive without policing, explained that the Nation’s President had vowed to reform the Police force.

“The government has approved an extension of health insurance scheme to retired police personnel. The police salary structure has been reviewed affecting all ranks.Your job is important. Without you coming out, there will be chaos”, he said.

“You’re given a task to protect and you must do your job with confidence and you will also be protected. Follow the right procedure and do the right thing. Nothing will happen.The law allows you to protect citizens and yourself,” he said.

Welcoming the IGP to Ogun, the State Police boss, Edward Awolowo Ajogun assured that the IGP’s visit would reawake the dampen morale of Police officers in the state.

Ajogun explained that, about seven divisional headquarters were vandalized in the state with the DCO of Atan -Ota division, DSP Ogbeche losing his life.

He commended the IGP for approving the elevation of the junior ranks to their next levels.