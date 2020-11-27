By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Oranmiyan Democrat, has blasted former Governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, for saying that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was planning to come to the state to make the state ungovernable for his successor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

There had been reports about the planned public lecture organised by national house of Assembly caucus members to mark ten years interrupted of Progressives Governance in Osun state before it was later canceled.

The former Governor Oyinlola had in a statement called for calm in the state following what he described as the tension generated by reports that ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola plans to hold a political programme parallel to the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second anniversary celebrations on Friday, 27 November, 2020.

Oyinlola said he took over from Chief Bisi Akande in May 2003 and, throughout his almost eight years in government, and despite their political differences, Akande never gave him any problem, he added that despite circumstances that led to Aregbesola took over from him, he did not do anything to undermine his authority throughout his eight years in government, appealing that the Interior Minister (Aregbesola) avoid doing anything that will suggest a plan to make the state ungovernable for Mr Oyetola.

Reacting, the National Conveners of Oranmiyan Democrat, Atuluse Moshood Titilola, in a statement described Oyinlola’s argument as unnecessary, saying the chieftain of the leading opposition party should rather face his own business and map out ways to find lasting solutions to the problem bedevilling their party.

The group said that the erstwhile

Governor knew what he wanted to achieve, saying that Oyinlola wanted to launch himself into the APC led government in the state so as to make himself relevant.

According to the group, “it’s better for the former Governor to mind his own business. He should rather face and map out ways to settle lingering crisis bedeviling PDP instead of venturing into the business that doesn’t concern him.

“The man that did not won the 2007 Election he was claiming before he was being dislodged on the order of the court, nobody should expect anything less. He wanted to create unnecessary enmity where it seems not to. Aregbesola and our amiable Governor Gboyega Oyetola are the Political sons of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and nobody can detach them from the APC national leader.

“He joined our great party and he was compensated with political post at the nation level. He resigned his appointment based on his political calculation and joined ADC then back to PDP.

The group urged members of the party to come together and work for the progress of the party, state and the nation.

“We urged all progressive members to shelve their grievances and support Asiwaju 2023