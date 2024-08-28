Connect with us

Health

Published

33 mins ago

on

TG Omori, Nigerian music video director and cinematographer, has urged Nigerians to pray for him after a failed kidney transplant in a Lagos hospital.

Omori who had earlier expressed deep gratitude to his brother for saving his life by donating one of his kidneys, said he went to theater three times, while expressing hope that he was not destined to die.

He wrote via his X account @boy_director, early Wednesday morning that, “Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again.”

But in a subsequent post on X, he indicated that the transplant had failed.

“One year after my kidney crashed I just had a failed transplant at st Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me,” he wrote.

However, he later indicated that the procedure is proceeding, noting that he had gone into the theatre three times, and was not destined to die.

“Went into this theater 3times, wasn’t just destined to die today” he wrote at about 10: 35am on Wednesday.

Omori is a familiar name to Nigerian music lovers. He has been active in the music industry since 2018 and has directed videos for a diverse range of music recording artists, including Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Falz, Naira Marley, Asake, and many others.

