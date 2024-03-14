Terrorists visit Kaduna again with death, abductions, as FG rules out ransom payment

Terrorists on Tuesday night continued their campaign of deaths and abductions when they invaded Banono Angwaku community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one and abducting eight others.

The dead has been identified as Christopher Zamani. One person was also injured in the attack.

The eight victims were identified as Kauna Fidelis, Tina Bulus, Alice Joshua, Sarah Micah, Janet Amos, Martha Peter, Rita Joefrey and Favour Ado.

A resident of the LG, Dauda Manyu, who confirmed the incident to Punch on Thursday in Kaduna, said the terrorists also stole money, two motorcycles, food items and other valuables.

He said they invaded the village around 10 p.m.

The attack came barely 48 hours after 61 villagers were abducted in the Buda community of the same Kajuru Local Government Area.

Kajuru and Chikun LGs had in recent two weeks become the hot-bed of kidnapping, causing tension in the state.

Dauda explained that no contact has been established with the 61 locals abducted on Sunday night in the Buda community.

Not a dime as ransom – FG

Meanwhile, amid the wave of Kidnappings in Kaduna and elsewhere, the Federal Government on Wednesday, said it would not pay a dime as ransom for the release of 287 pupils and teachers kidnapped from the Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School at Kuriga, Kaduna.

This is the government said it had received offers of help from the United States and other countries to secure the student’s release and was weighing the offers.

“Mr President reiterated his zero tolerance for the payment of ransom. And Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements,” the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told State House Correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Idris insisted that the security agencies were “working round the clock” to ensure the release of the students and teachers kidnaped on March 7, promising that they would be “brought back to safety.”

The Federal Government’s stance came after Kaduna-based Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, offered to approach and have a dialogue with terrorists who abducted the pupils

Gumi advised that to facilitate the release of the abducted schoolchildren, the President should give him the opportunity to negotiate.

The Islamic scholar warned against Tinubu repeating the mistake made by his immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to negotiate with bandits.

Advertisement

Conveying the President’s stance on the issue, the information minister said, “In council today, Mr. President reiterated his directive to the security agencies and the Ministry of Defence to ensure that our kids that have been abducted by these criminal gangs are brought back to their homes safely. This was also mentioned by Mr. President in council today.

“So, the security agencies are working around the clock. These children and people who have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon.

“The security agencies are working hard in that direction. And Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements.”

News continues after this Advertisement