Terrorists storm Niger community, abduct prominent lawyer, residents on Independence Day

Armed terrorists on Wednesday launched a brazen attack on Ibeto town in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting a prominent lawyer, Barrister Isyaku Muhammed Danjuma, along with several other residents.

The invasion, which occurred in the early hours of the day, coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebrations. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers, brandishing sophisticated weapons.

“A lot of them, armed with dangerous weapons and guns even more sophisticated than those used by security operatives, entered our town this morning. They were targeting prominent people to abduct, and that was how they went for Barrister Isyaku Muhammed Danjuma. He is now with them. They took him away into the bush. These bandits operated openly for hours without any police or army intervention,” a source told Business Hallmark.

In a tragic twist, Barrister Isyaku had moments earlier hinted at the looming danger in a Facebook post, writing: “Independence Day but bandits are here in Ibeto running riot.” Shortly afterwards, he was taken by the attackers.

The abduction was confirmed by his associate, Mohd Gbedako Ndatsu, who commented under the lawyer’s post: “Please, when you come across this post, pray for him because I just received a devastating news now that the poster has been kidnapped.”

The incident comes on the heels of another abduction targeting a young legal practitioner. Last Friday, Barrister Onyesom Peace Udoka, who had only just been called to the Bar on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, was kidnapped alongside her sister on their way home from her Call to Bar ceremony.

She was held for several days before eventually regaining her freedom. The incident reportedly occurred around Lokoja, Kogi State, on September 27.

The fresh abduction in Niger has once again underscored the worsening insecurity across Nigeria, with lawyers and other professionals increasingly falling victim to kidnappers.