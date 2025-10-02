Connect with us

Police nab 62-year-old ESN informant extorting traders N10,000 monthly, families N100,000 in Anambra
Police nab 62-year-old ESN informant extorting traders N10,000 monthly, families N100,000 in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 62-year-old man, Bernard Odinchefu, described as an informant of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), for running a major extortion racket in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

According to police findings, Odinchefu allegedly coordinated illegal levies on residents of Isseke and Orsumoghu communities, collecting at least N10,000 monthly from each trader and demanding N100,000 or more from families before they could hold burial ceremonies or related events.

Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on Wednesday.

“Preliminary information revealed that the suspect is in charge of illegal levies on traders in Isseke and Orsumoghu communities, collecting N10,000 and above monthly from each trader and extorting N100,000 and above from families conducting burial ceremonies,” Ikenga said.

He added that the illicit proceeds were remitted to the suspect’s commander in a terrorist camp. Odinchefu is currently in custody while investigations continue.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, assured residents that the command remains committed to dismantling criminal structures linked to insurgent groups and protecting citizens from exploitation.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

