Lois Azurfa John, the 23-year-old victim of Abuja-Kaduna train attack has said one of the terrorists’ commanders proposed to marry her, but she turned him down.

There had been reports that terrorist commander was planning to forcibly marry John, who was one of the 23 victims freed by the terrorists recently.

But Miss John, who spoke on Monday from her hospital bed stated that the marriage offer was never forced on her by the terrorists’ commander.

She said the terrorists asked a number of the female hostages for marriage, but they all rejected their offer. They never forced anyone to accept.

John, who had gone through blood transfusion and still on admission since their release on Wednesday, said though she thought she would never come out of the terrorists’ den, now that she is out, she has forgiven her abductors.

“We walked a distance that night before bikes came. Then, they took us to where we spent that night. We journeyed for four days before we got to where they dropped us, that is their main camp.

“We cook in the morning and in the evening. We eat twice a day. Anytime we are sick, they gave us drugs. The terrorists have medical doctors who come around to provide medical care for us.”

The news of our leaving the camp came unexpectedly. The terrorists asked us to start packing our things. The preparation took a week until the final day when they now asked us to move and they handed us over to the Presidential Committee.