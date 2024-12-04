Tax Reform: Obi seeks transparency, says focus shouldn’t only be on govt as sole beneficiary

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has called for transparency in the proposed tax reform of the federal Government.

Writing via his X handle on Monday, Obi said that carrying out tax reform is not bad, but must be done carrying the populace along and should not be done with the government as the sole beneficiary.

“Tax reform is a critical issue, and there is nothing wrong with pursuing it. However, such reforms must be subject to robust public debate,” he said.

“A public hearing on tax reform is essential, allowing Nigerians from all walks of life to engage meaningfully. This is how we build public trust and ensure inclusivity in policymaking.

“Matters of this magnitude require extensive deliberation and careful consideration—they should never be rushed. Public hearings must be conducted to allow for diverse opinions and inputs.

“When considering tax reforms and similar issues, it is insufficient to focus solely on the benefits to the government, particularly in terms of increasing revenue collection. We must also take into account the overall impact on the nation and the sustainability of all its regions.

“Furthermore, the government must sensitize the people and secure their buy-in for any policy changes. Trust and legitimacy are the foundation of effective governance, and without them, even the best-intended reforms may fail.

“Let us prioritize transparency, deliberation, and public engagement in charting the path forward. This is how we build a truly participatory democracy.”