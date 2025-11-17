Connect with us

Taraba Assembly lawmakers move en masse to APC ahead of Gov Agbu’s defection
Published

8 hours ago

on

All members of the Taraba State House of Assembly have formally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of Governor Agbu Kefas’ planned defection to the ruling party on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The 24 lawmakers, who were elected under the PDP platform, including some who had recently joined the party, cited ongoing national-level conflicts within the PDP and the need to maintain alignment with the federal government as reasons for their move.

With the complete shift of the state legislature to the APC, the party now enjoys full control of the Taraba Assembly, solidifying its position in the state ahead of the governor’s formal announcement.

Political analysts note that this mass defection marks a significant turning point in Taraba’s political landscape, strengthening the APC’s influence and potentially reshaping party strategies in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

The development comes amid growing defections from opposition parties across several states, reflecting the PDP’s deepening internal crisis and the ruling APC’s consolidation of power at both state and federal levels.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

