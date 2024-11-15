Tantalizers names Robert Speijer as Group Managing Director

Tantalizers Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of a Dutch citizen, Robert Speijer as its new Group Managing Director and Charles Olayemi Ifidon as its Group Deputy Managing Director (DMD) as well as MD/CEO of Tantalizers Foods and Retails, with effect from Tuesday 29th October, 2024.

The appointments are however subject to ratifications of its Shareholders at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Executive Director, Finance, Bamidele Oke was re-appointed by the Board, while the former GM (Operations), Mr. Olusegun Ekundayo was elevated and appointed as the Executive Director in charge of operations.

Robert Speijer trained as an Engineer at the Merchant Navy Academy, The Netherlands and is a certified blue economy professional. Robert will be leading the transformation as Tantalizers Plc is re-positioning to become a highly diversified company with strategic holdings in the food, entertainment and the blue economy space.

Robert has over thirty (30) years experiences cutting across the blue economy, oil and gas and the maritime sector. He was Group Executive Director at Jagal Group and NigerDock with responsibilities for business development; Vice President Africa for Inchcape Shipping Services and Director for Business Development (West Africa) for Petrofac International, listed on the London Stock Exchange with operations in over 32 countries.

Charles Ifidon, the new Group DMD has served as CEO of multiple organizations cutting across hotels, hospitality and logistics over the past 30 years post-graduation from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Charles was at various times the MD/CEO of Roadnetwork Global Resources Limited and De-Vine Hotels now under the management of Presken Hotels Chain. Charles is a quintessential serial entrepreneur, a foodie and is expected to bring to bear his cumulative 30years experience in the agriculture, food and hospitality space; more so as the new Board triggers the transformation journey at Tantalizers.

The new Executive Director, Operations, Segun Ekundayo has spent the last 30 years of his meritorious career in the agriculture, food processing and quick service restaurant space. Having graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1989. Ekundayo grew through the ranks from being Supervisor to Bakery Manager and in 1997 joined Tantalizers Plc where he also was grew subsequently from Senior Manager to the General Manager (operations). He was recently by the resolutions of the new board elevated to the Executive Director position in Tantalizers Plc.

Speaking on these appointments, Alhaji Adam Nuru, the Chairman of the new Tantalizers Plc commented that “the newly constituted Board is excited to have all these professionals serve in this Tantalizers Plc transformation journey. I believe that all the stakeholders are looking forward to the Robert Speijer’s-led team building a highly diversified food and entertainment group in the years ahead”