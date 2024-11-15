The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced plans to raise N239.4 billion through a rights issue to existing shareholders.

The bank in a statement on Thursday, said it is offering a rights issue of 6.83 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N35 per share.

According to it, the offering, which opened on November 15, gives existing shareholders the opportunity to buy additional shares in proportion to their current holdings and is being offered based on one new ordinary share for every five existing ordinary shares held by shareholders, as of November 5.

Speaking to shareholders, Tony Elumelu, group chairman of UBA, said the rights issue is the first step in its broader capital-raising programme.

“UBA’s rights issue aims to raise N239.4 billion, through the issuance of new Ordinary Shares to our shareholders,” Elumelu said.

“The primary objective of this Rights Issue is to further strengthen our capacity to take advantage of growth opportunities and sustain our leadership in the banking industry.”

Elumelu noted that beyond regulatory compliance, the funds would expand UBA’s lending capacity, investment in digital infrastructure, support sustainable business practices, and expand its African operations.

The group chairman also highlighted how UBA is driving economic growth across Africa.

“Our historic partnership with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, where UBA pledged up to US$6 billion in financing over the next three years to support eligible SMEs across Africa underscores our commitment to fostering economic development,” he added.

The businessman also said the issuance complies with the revised minimum capital requirements for Nigerian commercial banks announced by the apex banking regulator in Nigeria — the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earlier this year.

In April, UBA sought shareholders’ approval at the company’s 62nd annual general meeting (AGM) to raise capital.

The development followed the CBN’s directive to commercial banks with international licences to raise their capital base to N500 billion, pegging the capital requirement for national and regional financial institutions at N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively.