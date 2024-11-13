Connect with us

Tantalizer Plc names new board after significant acquisition by new shareholders
Published

8 hours ago

Tantalizer Plc renews board after significant acquisition by new shareholders

Tantalizer Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) of the recent changes to its Board of Directors

Arising from the Private Placement and the subsequent majority shareholding acquired by both Messrs Food Specialties and Organics Limited and Banklink Africa Private Equities Limited, a Board meeting was convened on 15th October, 2024. During this meeting, decisions were made appointing Eze Nwa-Uwa as Acting Company Secretary and a new Board of Directors for the company was reconstituted in alignment with the new strategic direction of the Company.

Appointment of New Board Members

Following the Board meeting, the following individuals were appointed to the Board of Directors of Tantalizers PLC, effective 15th October, 2024:

Alhaji Adam Nuru – Chairman
Mr. Charles Olayemi Ifidon – Director
Mr. Oyebode Akinboye – Director Mr. Rob Speiljer – Director
Mrs. Abimbola Izu – Director
Mr. Olusegun Ekundayo – Director
Dr. Israel Ovirih – Director
Their collective experience and expertise are expected to significantly contribute to the company’s growth and future direction.

Retained Board Members

In addition to the new appointments, the following directors have retained their positions on the Board:

Mrs. Abosede Ayeni – Director
Mr. Bamidele Oke – Executive Director (Finance)
The retention of Messrs Oke and Ayeni further ensures and guarantee stability and continuity in the leadership of Tantalizers PLC.

Mrs. Abosede Ayeni has stepped down from her role as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Tantalizers PLC. However, she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective 15th October, 2024. This reassignment will enable her to continue contributing her valuable expertise to the company in this new capacity.

Resignation of Board Members

The following Directors have resigned from their positions as Board members of Tantalizers PLC, effective 16th October, 2024:

Mr. Jaiye Oyedotun – Chairman
Mr. Mofoluso Oluyemi Ayeni – Vice Chairman
Mr. Tunji Bello – Director
Mr. Muyiwa Kupoluyi – Director
Mr. Yemisi Shyllon – Director

