Tantalizer Plc appoints Olamide Babawale as new Company Secretary

Tantalizers Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Olamide M. Babawale as its new Company Secretary. Mr. Olamide Babawale replaces Mr. Eze NwaUwa who served as the Acting Company Secretary for the Company.

Olamide is a well-established and seasoned legal practitioner, with about a decade of experience in Corporate and Commercial Law, Regulatory Compliance, Company Secretariat, Corporate Governance, Risk Management, Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), Medical Law and Ethics, as well as Data Protection and Privacy.

He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Law from the prestigious University of Lagos, he is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is Chartered Arbitrator and a Certified Data Protection/Privacy Expert. He is also a member at the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (ICSA), reflecting his commitment to global standards of governance.

Prior to joining Tantalizer PLC, Olamide held key roles at Iwosan Investments Limited (owners of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals and Iwosan Wellness) and consulted in diverse sectors including Hospitality, Logistics & Supply Chain, Finance, Entertainment and Information Technology, where he provided bespoke legal advisory, led numerous legal initiatives, managed corporate governance structures, and ensured regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions. Known for a proactive approach to solving legal challenges, Olamide has been instrumental in creating robust compliance programs and leading negotiations in high-stakes business transactions.

The Board and Management indeed welcome Mr. Olamide Babawale-Mo and wish him an exciting career in the new Tantalizers Plc