Stock market advances marginally by 0.01%

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday advanced marginally as the All Share Index grew by 0.01%, closing at 96,639.88 points from the previous close of 96,626.27 points.

Investors gained N9 billion as the Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.02% to close at N59.178 trillion from the previous close of N59.169 trillion.

An aggregate of 552 million units of shares were traded in 9,305 deals, valued at N8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 24 equities emerged as gainers against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

HMCALL led other gainers with 9.98% growth, closing at N6.17 from the previous close of N5.61

SUNU Assurance, JAPAULGOLD, Prestige Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.80%, 9.72% and 9.64% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MULTIVERSE led other price decliners as it sheds 9.92% of its share price to close at N5.90 from the previous close of N6.55.

TANTALIZER and UPDCREIT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.30% and 9.01% respectively.

Volume Drivers

HNCALL traded about 177 million units of its shares in 43 deals, valued at about N1 billion.

TANTALIZER traded about 37 million units of its shares in 458 deals, valued at about N46.7 million.

UBA traded about 30 million units of its shares in 625 deals, valued at N947 million.