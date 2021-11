A petrol tanker explosion, Wednesday morning, killed five people on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun command, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident, in a statement.

He said the the accident happened at 4:46 am near Tunji Alegi filling station, Kwakyama area, Ogere, Ogun State.