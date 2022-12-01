Suspected 'Yahoo boy' hacks girlfriend to death in Ogun

Obeta John, a 27-year-old suspected ‘Yahoo boy,’ on Tuesday November 29, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Idowu Buhari, an HND1 Mass Communication student of Gateway Polytechnic in Saapade area of Ogun State.

This much was confirmed by the Ogun State Police Command.

Obeta is currently cooling his heels in Police cell.

A press statement by the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Ode-Remo divisional headquarters, that one Obeta John, who resides at No 3, Mojubade compound, Eredu Ishara, locked his girlfriend inside his room and had started beating her and hitting her head against the wall. All efforts made to persuade him to open the door proved abortive.

”Upon the distress call, the DPO Ode-remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi, quickly led his men to the scene where they met the victim in the pool of her blood after forcing the door opened,” he said.

The victim was quickly rushed to State Hospital Ishara, but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty.

According to him, he said the suspect who hails from Enugu State was immediately taken into police custody.

Oyeyemi sa, ”On interrogation the suspect, Obeta John, informed the police that he is an internet fraudster, and that certain amount of money from one of his client was paid into the account of his deceased girlfriend which she refused to relinquish to him.

“He stated further that it was the argument over the said money that led to the scuffle between them which eventually led to the death of the girl.”

The police spokesman explained that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.