Herdsmen kill couple, daughter in fresh attack on Benue

Clement Ukertor, a farmer, his wife, Christiana and their 17-year-old daughter, Dooyum, were Tuesday murdered on their farm by suspected herdsmen in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The herders also inflicted machete injuries on their 20-year-old daughter, Blessing, who is fighting for her life in a private hospital.

According to the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor of Benue State on Project Monitoring, Frank Utoo, the remains of Dooyum, who was with her parents on the farm at the time of the attack was found yesterday in the bush.

He said: “Dooyum was killed in the attack and Blessing, who was also in the farm was lucky to have survived with deep machete cuts all over her body.

“She is hospitalised and is yet to find out that her dad, mom and sister are all dead due to yesterday’s attack in their farms.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive details of the incident.