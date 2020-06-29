KUNLE IDOWU

The police have arrested three members of an armed robbery syndicate from their hideout at Adesan area of Mowe, Ogun State.

The robbers suspected robbers who had escaped when operatives of Special anti-robbery squad (SARS) stormed the said hideout, were traced to Academy area of Ibadan based on intelligence investigation

Ogun Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed the development, said one Saheed Bello who is the leader of the gang and Bello Sadiq were apprehended by the CSP Tijani Mohammed led SARS operatives.

Their arrest, according to him, has also led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Rasheed who is the gang’s herbalist at Ile-Ogbo in Osun State.

Items recovered from them are one locally made single barrel pistol and five live cartridges.

The gang is said to be responsible for series of robbery cases around Mowe/Ofada areas.

Four members of the gang were arrested early this month, but the newly apprehended trio escaped, prompting the Commissioner of police to order a manhunt for them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, Cp Kenneth Ebrimson has directed a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspects with a view to charging them to court.