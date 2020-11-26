OBINNA EZUGWU

The Board of Directors of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited, at its meeting held today, Thursday 26 November 2020, elected Mr. Olanrewaju Shittu as Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Mr. JIbril Aku.

The board has also approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Datti Yola as a Non-Executive Director, Subject to the approval of the CBN.

Mr. Shittu was a Director at Central Bank of Nigeria. He retired in 2018 and is a holder of MBA degree, Fellow (FCA) Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Associate (ACA) Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate (ACTI) Chartered Institute of Taxation, Nigeria.

Mr. Datti is a retired General Manager at the National Pension Commission (PenCom). He earlier worked at Central Bank of Nigeria where he rose to the rank of a Senior Bank Examiner before joining other commercial banks. He is a holder of MBA degree and a Fellow (FCA) Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Associate (ACA) Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The Bank expressed gratitude for having such gentlemen as members of its Board of Directors and assured its stakeholders that their wealth of experience will be brough to bear in the success of the bank.