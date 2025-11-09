Subeb boss charges headteachers on creating pupil-friendly learning environment

The Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Evang. Olalekan Ifede, has called on headteachers across the state to demonstrate renewed passion, professionalism, and commitment to creating pupil-friendly learning environments in primary schools.

Ifede made the call in Sagamu during the state delegate conference of the Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), themed “Empowering Minds, Transforming Behaviours: 21st Century Perspectives.”

He noted that enhancing reading, comprehension, and communication skills among pupils must remain a priority, describing them as the foundation for lifelong learning and overall academic development.

“Our schools must be spaces where children feel inspired, safe, and supported to learn. Education is not a task for the faint-hearted; it is a sacred trust to the state and the nation. Let us therefore teach with purpose, lead with empathy, and serve with diligence,” Ifede said.

He assured that the present administration remains committed to teacher motivation, capacity development, and improving school infrastructure to ensure conducive learning environments.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Moriamo Oloko, represented by Director of Education, Mr Akindele Obadiah, stressed that transforming young minds requires collaboration between teachers, parents, policymakers, and community leaders.

“AOPSHON plays an invaluable role in shaping the foundation of education. We must all work together to create environments, resources, and opportunities for children to thrive,” she said.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ogun State chapter, Comrade Noah Sewakanu, commended the state government for sustained investment in primary education. He urged headteachers to continue supporting government policies to ensure pupils are well-prepared for future challenges.

“AOPSHON’s contributions remain critical in shaping the future of primary education in Ogun State,” he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of AOPSHON Sagamu Zone, Comrade Adenike Ogunbanwo, described the conference as a platform for stakeholders to brainstorm on pressing education issues and propose solutions for continuous improvement.

Declaring the conference open, Chairman of Sagamu Local Government, Hon. Jubril Odulate, represented by his deputy, Hon. Isiaka Salami, congratulated the delegates and commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for fulfilling his administration’s promises to the local government education sector.