Struggle for leadership major cause of Africa's problems – Jonathan
Published

6 hours ago

on

Goodluck Jonathan, a former president of Nigeria, has blamed conflicts on the African continent on the struggle for power and leadership failure

Jonathan who who spoke at a program organized by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and partners in commemoration of the International Day of Peace in Abuja, explained that leadership struggles are the root cause of most conflicts in Africa.

The former president noted that Africa’s conflicts are largely driven by contestation for power, while expressing concern about Nigeria’s situation.

He argued that until the country develops a culture of peace, political conflicts will persist.

Jonathan also disputed the notion that politics is inherently dirty, instead blaming corrupt individuals for the negative perception. He advocated for a shift in mindset, emphasizing the need to cultivate a culture of peace.

The former president highlighted the importance of peaceful elections, citing the recent governorship election in Edo State, where tension was higher after the election due to concerns about irregularities. Jonathan stressed that technology alone cannot solve Nigeria’s electoral issues, as corrupt minds can manipulate it.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

