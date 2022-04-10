Stop causing distraction - Osun PDP group warns Dotun Babayemi

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A socio political group within Osun State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), The Pathfinder Team, has warned the factional candidate of the party in the July 16 governorship election in the state, Prince Dotun Babayemi, to stop distracting the downtrodden masses, as according to it, Senator Ademola Adeleke remains the constitutionally recognized candidate of the party for the governorship election.

The group in a statement signed by its state coordinator and chairman of board of trustees, Hon. Oladiti Aluko and Alhaji Lukman Afolabi, respectively, urged the factional candidate to retrace his steps and come back to the fold in the interest of all.

The group noted that it’s high time, Prince Babayemi jettisioned his personal and selfish ambition for the sake of the masses in the state who are earnestly waiting for PDP to rescue them from the maladministration of All Progressives Congress led government in the state.

The group which said it has tentacles across the length and breath of the state, and are working tirelessly to ensure that PDP coasts to victory in the coming guber poll, warned the factional PDP members to stop misleading the lovers of the party but rather come back to the fold and work for Senator Adeleke in the interest of the downtrodden masses.

“We are appealing to our factional leaders and their candidate, Prince Dotun Babayemi to sheathe their swords and come back to the fold for the interest of the masses who are earnestly waiting for us to come back to power, divided will fall, United will stand,” the group said.

The group used the opportunity to congratulate the Muslim ummah on the occasion of 1443AH ramadam, urging them to use the holy month to pray for Senator Adeleke to come out victorious in the coming guber poll in the state.