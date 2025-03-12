Connect with us

Business

Stock market slides downward by 0.43%
Advertisement

Business

Seplat launches $650m notes offering as part of refinancing strategy 

Business

Osun: Adeleke unveils 159bn infrastructure plan for 2025 fiscal year

Business

Tony Elumelu's wealth hits $2.15bn as UBA, Transcorp, Heirs Energies growth accelerates

Business

ROGEAP, Ecobank Nigeria to host entrepreneurship training for Solar SMEs in Abuja

Business

Mandatory Takeover: N Seven Nigeria Limited to acquire Guinness Nigeria Plc

Business

Savannah Energy announces complete acquisition of SIPEC

Business Economy Headline Headlines Money Market

Moniepoint is a true Nigerian success story, says Amb. Tuggar, Foreign Affairs Minister

Business

NNPC halts naira-for-crude deal for Dangote, other local refiners amid competition

Business

Thriving in crisis: Nigerians decry DanCem, BUACem, others for abnormal profits

Business

Stock market slides downward by 0.43%

Published

3 hours ago

on

Stock market slides downward by 0.43%

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as the All Share Index slid downward by 0.43% to close at 106,167.75 points from the previous close of 106,621.91 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.45% to close at N66.485 trillion from the previous close of N66.769 trillion, thereby shedding N284 billion.

An aggregate of 324.6 million units of shares were traded in 12,652 deals, valued at 7.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 23 equities emerged as gainers against 31 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Livestock Feeds led other gainers with 9.93% growth to close at N9.85 from the previous close of 8.96.

Cornerstone Insurance, International Energy Insurance and SMURFIT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.25%, 8.99% and 8.33% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MECURE led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N11.25 from the previous close of N12.50.

Advertisement

ABC Transport and DAAR COMMUNICATION among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.98% and 7.46% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 29 million units of its shares in 456 deals, valued at N502 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 28 million units of its shares in 750 deals, valued at N680 million.

GTCO traded about 28 million units of its shares in 340 deals, valued at N1.7billion.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *