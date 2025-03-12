Stock market slides downward by 0.43%

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as the All Share Index slid downward by 0.43% to close at 106,167.75 points from the previous close of 106,621.91 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.45% to close at N66.485 trillion from the previous close of N66.769 trillion, thereby shedding N284 billion.

An aggregate of 324.6 million units of shares were traded in 12,652 deals, valued at 7.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 23 equities emerged as gainers against 31 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Livestock Feeds led other gainers with 9.93% growth to close at N9.85 from the previous close of 8.96.

Cornerstone Insurance, International Energy Insurance and SMURFIT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.25%, 8.99% and 8.33% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MECURE led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N11.25 from the previous close of N12.50.

ABC Transport and DAAR COMMUNICATION among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.98% and 7.46% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 29 million units of its shares in 456 deals, valued at N502 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 28 million units of its shares in 750 deals, valued at N680 million.

GTCO traded about 28 million units of its shares in 340 deals, valued at N1.7billion.