Osun: Adeleke unveils 159bn infrastructure plan for 2025 fiscal year

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday unveiled a N159.2bn infrastructure plan development for 2025 fiscal year.

According to the governor, the infrastructure plan covers rehabilitation of roads, education and revitalisation of health sectors which are bid to come into fruition in one year.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke in 2023 flagged off N100 billion Infra plan which according to him resulted in the huge construction site Osun has become, the outcome being the multiple completed and ongoing road projects, rehabilitated schools, and health centers that now dot towns and villages in the state.

Governor Adeleke said the second phase of his administration infra projects, was a new set of infrastructure projects to further expand the dividends of democracy to all corners of the state.

On the first phase of the infra plan projects, Adeleke said the his government has reconstructed, rehabilitated and renovated over 150 kilometers of roads, 200 Primary Health Centres, 99 schools, while several dualization and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.

He however, reaffirmed his administration’s standing policy of not borrowing a kobo for the funding of these projects.

“The Ilesa dualization project is 60 percent completed; the Ile-Ife flyover project is 60 percent completed; the Oke-Fia flyover is over 90 percent done, while the LAMECO flyover is about 50 percent executed. I am equally glad to inform this august gathering that the 1.5 kilometers across all the Local Government Areas of the State are almost completed.” he stated.

Adeleke disclosed that the state government would fund the new infrastructure plan from the Federation Allocation and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), saying that his administration will also cut waste and costs while deploying local content policy to boost the local economy.

According to him, “The following inherited projects will be taken to a new milestone this year. Osogbo – Iwo – Oyo State Boundary Road. Osogbo – Ikirun – Insha – Kwara State Boundary

“While the following fresh road projects are slated for implementation this year.

Reconstruction of Ejigbo- Isoko -Aye-Oguro road. This is a 5.1 kilometers road. Dualisation of Odo Ori Junction-Post Office Junction-Adeeke Junction with spur to Oluwo Palace. This is a 6.65 kilometers road which will be phased into two parts

Rehabilitation of Ejigbo – Iwo Road. This is a 32 kilometers road; however, 20 kilometers will be taken as Phase 1. Construction of Iragberi-Ikotun-Ara Road. This is an 8.5 kilometers road. Dualisation of State Secretariat RoundAbout, Abeere – Ojoro Road, Phase One. This is a 3.55km. Dualisation of State Secretariat RoundAbout, Abeere -Ojoro Road, Phase Two. This is a 3.85 kilometers road.

Dualisation of State Secretariat RoundAbout, Abeere-Ojoro road, phase three. This is a 1.25 kilometers road. Reconstruction of Ijebu Jesa – Ere – Ilahun – Ibokun with the reconstruction of the failed bridge. Dualisation of Ila township road. This is a 4.5 kilometers road

“The following schools are slated for rehabilitation across the selected districts: Renovation of a School Hall and School Pavillion At Ede High School, Ede. Renovation of a Block of Four Classrooms at C.A.C. Grammar School, Ede. Renovation of School Building at Agboran School of Science, Ede, Ede South).

“Renovation of Oranmiyan Memorial Grammar School, Ile-Ife ); Renovation of One (1) Examination Hall At Seventh Day Adventist Grammar Sch, Ife; Renovation of a Block of Four Classrooms at St. David’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife; Construction of 1 Modern Administrative Office in Ilesa Zonal Education Office, Ilesa; Complete Renovation of the remaining 124 PHC” he added