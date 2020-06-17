Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market on Tuesday closed on a negative note as the All Share Index declined by 0.09% to close at 24,930.88 points from the previous close of 24,954.32 points on Monday.

Market Capitalisation closed at N13.005 trillion, down by 0.10% from the previous close of N13.018 trillion, thereby shedding N13 billion.

An aggregate of 200.39 million units of shares were traded in 4,194 deals, valued at N1.59 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 13 equities appreciated in their share prices while 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Fidson Healthcare led other percentage gainers with 10% growth, closing at N3.63 from the previous close of N3.30.

Skyway Aviation, Caverton and Honeywell Flour among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.06%, 7.35% and 6.93% respectively.

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals led other price decliners as it shed 9.91% of its share price to close at N2.09 from the previous close of N2.32.

Prestige Assurance, C&I Leasing and AIICO Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.52%, 9.38% and 9.35% respectively.

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings traded about 26.95 million units of its shares in 281 deals, valued at N139.93 million.Zenith Bank traded about 22.63 million units of its shares in 498 deals, valued at N368.47 million.FCMB traded about 21.26 million units of its shares in 39 deals, valued at N36.58 million