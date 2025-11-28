Stock market rises marginally by 0.12% as 33 Stocks rally

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock market on Thursday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.12%, settling at 143,239.23 point from the previous close of 143,064.57 point.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N91.107 trillion, gaining 0.12% from the previous close of N90,996 on Wednesday.

An aggregate of 325 million units of shares were traded in 18,328 deals valued at N13 billion

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 33 equities gained while 20 equities declined in share prices.

GAINERS

Linkage Assurance and Ikeja hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close the day above their previous close at N1.87 and N27.50.

LEARNAFRICA, NCR and UNIONDICON also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.96% and 9.52% respectively.

DECLINERS

Champion Breweries led other price decliners as it shed 9.85% of its share price to close at N12.32 from the previous of N13.70.

Sterling Bank, UPDC and C & I Leasing shed their share prices by 8.33%, 8.23%, 8.23% and 4.83% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 32 million units of its shares in 300 deals, valued at N615 million.

UBA traded about 28 million units of its shares in 958 deals, valued at about N1 billion.

GTCO traded about 26 million units of its shares in 819 deals, valued at N2.3 billion