Connect with us

Business

SEC mandates operators to comply with ISA 2025
Advertisement

Business

FULL LIST: Washington Shooting Prompts US to Review Green Cards from 19 ‘Countries of Concern’

Business

Greif Nigeria Plc announces voluntary winding up

Business

Presco debunks media claim on revoked Certificate of Occupancy in Ologbo Estate

Business

Stock market rises marginally by 0.12% as 33 Stocks rally

Business

Business leaders warn against proposed sugar-sweetened beverage tax, cite job and revenue risks

Business

CBN clamps down on misleading bank adverts, orders immediate withdrawal

Business

Experts demand answers as NNPC’s N17.5tn energy-security bill sparks outrage

Education in Nigeria

“Success is never accidental,” VC tells students as Babcock marks 27th matriculation

Business

South Africa rebukes Trump over G20 ban, calls move punitive, unfounded

Business

SEC mandates operators to comply with ISA 2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

SEC mandates operators to comply with ISA 2025

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed all Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to declare their level of compliance with the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 and ensure that tradable instruments in their portfolios are fully registered by January 2026.

Director-General of the SEC, Emomotimi Agama, gave the directive on Wednesday at the Commission’s Journalists’ Academy 2025 held in Lagos.

Agama who was represented by the Commissioner of Operations, Bola Ajomale said the new Act places clear and non-negotiable obligations on operators, stressing that “anyone selling a tradable instrument must identify with the Commission and ensure its registration within the period.”

He emphasized that the SEC will enforce strict visibility of regulatory authorization across the market. All operators must publicly bear the SEC’s registration mark from January 2026, while issuers must ensure their instruments are SEC-approved. Any operator or issuer unable to confirm SEC registration, he warned, will be deemed to be operating illegally.

According to him, ISA 2025 marks one of the most significant overhauls of Nigeria’s capital-market framework in nearly two decades, providing the legal architecture required to deepen the market, enhance regulatory efficiency, and align Nigeria with global best standards.

“If we get this right, ISA 2025 will serve as a powerful foundation for the capital market Nigeria needs and deserves which is a deep, efficient, innovative, and globally competitive market,” he said.

Agama emphasized that “The ISA 2025 is more than a replacement for the 2007 Act. It is a forward-looking instrument designed to reposition Nigeria’s capital market for a rapidly changing world,” explaining that the Act strengthens the Commission’s mandate in explicit terms, a major shift from the older framework which left gaps that complicated enforcement and slowed regulatory response to market abuse.

“For the first time, the Act explicitly sets out the regulatory objectives, functions, and powers of the Commission including acting in the public interest, protecting investors, maintaining fair and transparent markets, preventing unlawful practices, reducing systemic risk, and supporting capital formation,” Agama stated.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *