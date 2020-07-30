By Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed on a positive note as the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.18% to settle at 24,693.73 points from the previous close of 24,650.16 points on Tuesday.

Market capitalization grew by 0.18% to close at N12.882 trillion from the previous close of N12.859 trillion, thereby gaining N23 billion.

An aggregate of 101.59 million units of shares was traded in 3,685 deals, valued at N973.64 million.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 18 equities appreciated in their share prices against 14 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Seplat and Cornerstone Insurance both led other gainers with 10% growth to close at N310.02 and N0.55 respectively.

Prestige Assurance, PZ and Mutual Benefit Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.70%, 5.13% and 4.55% respectively.

Percentage Losers

NPF Microfinance Bank led other price decliners as it shed 9.92% of its share price to close at N1.18 from the previous close of N1.31.

Arbico Plc and Studio Press among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.74% and 9.55% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Guaranty Trust Bank traded about 10.87 million units of its shares in 339 deals, valued at about N244.68 million.

FBNH traded about 9.72 million units of its shares in 231 deals, valued at N49.14 million.

UBA traded about 9.45 million units of its shares in 192 deals, valued at N58.6 million.