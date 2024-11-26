Stock market extends down trend by 0.21%

It was yet another bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday as downtrend extended on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.21% to close at 97,626.27 points from the previous close of 97,829.02 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.21% to close at N59.169 trillion from the previous close of N59.292 trillion, thereby shedding N123 billion.

An aggregate of 671 million units of shares were traded in 10,464 deals, valued at N10.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 30 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

HALDANE MCCALL led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N5.61 from the previous close of 5.10.

Sunu Assurance and NCR among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.81% and 9.72% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Secure Electronic Technology led other price decliners as it shed 9.84% of its share price to close at N0.55 from the previous close of N0.61.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and AUSTINLAZ among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68% and 9.40% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 245 million units of its shares in 574 deals, valued at N6 billion.

MCCALL traded about 47 million units of its shares in 21 deals, valued at N325 million.

TANTALIZER traded about 35 million units of its shares in 36 deals, valued at N45.6 million.