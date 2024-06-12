Stock market declines by 0.16%

Tuesday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.16% to close at 99,630.51 points from the previous close of 99,793.71 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.16% to close at N56.360 trillion from the previous close of N56.452 trillion, thereby shedding N92 billion.

An aggregate of 849 million units of shares were traded in 8,064 deals, valued at about N16.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Total Energy led other gainers with 9.98% growth to close at N388.90 from the previous close of 353.60.

PRESCO, UPDC and FTN Cocoa among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97%, 9.92% and 9.65% respectively.

Percentage Losers

NASCON led other price decliners as it shed 9.91% of its share price to close at N36.80 from the previous close of N40.85.

THOMASWYAT and May & Baker among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.66% and 7.13% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 293 million units of its shares in 340 deals, valued at N2.9 billion.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 101.6 million units of its shares in 145 deals, valued at N2.9 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 74 million units of its shares in 568 deals, valued at N2.6 billion.

