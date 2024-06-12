Dangote’s petrol to hit the market by mid July

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited says the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol will hit the market by mid-July 2024. June was initially announced for availability of petrol by the Oil Company.

Aliko Dangote, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the refinery assured the public that by second to third week in July, petrol would be in the market.

While receiving a Senate delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on the facility, Dangote stated thus:

News continues after this Advertisement

“We had a bit of delay but PMS will start coming out by 10th, 15th of July but then we want to keep in the tank to make it to settles. By third week of July, we will be able to sell it in the market.”

News continues after this Advertisement