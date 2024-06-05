Stock market declines by 0.07%

Tuesday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.07% to close at 99,051.02 points from the previous close of 99,118.86 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.07% to close at N56.032 trillion from the previous close of N56.070 trillion, thereby shedding N849 billion.

An aggregate of 347.4 million units of shares were traded in 8,122 deals, valued at about N7.656 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 17 equities emerged as gainers against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Nigerian Breweries led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N28.60 from the previous close of 26.00.

PRESCO, OANDO and RTBRISCOE among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.99%, 9.65% and 9.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TANTALIZER led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.45 from the previous close of N0.50.

International Energy Insurance and UPDC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.71% and 9.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 48 million units of its shares in 336 deals, valued at N468 million.

OANDO traded about 28 million units of its shares in 201 deals, valued at N397 million.

UBA traded about 20 million units of its shares in 641 deals, valued at N418.9 million.

