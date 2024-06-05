Flour Mills Nigeria Plc recently published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The Group reported revenue of N2.29 trillion for the 12 months period, up by 48.84% from N1.54 trillion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N3.54 billion was reported for the year under review, down by 87.99% from N29.5 billion reported the previous year.

News continues after this Advertisement

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Group stands at 86 kobo.

At the share price of N38, the P/E ratio of Flour Mills of Nigeria stands at 43.96x with earnings yield of 2.27%.

News continues after this Advertisement