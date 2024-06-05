Connect with us

Business

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc reports N3.54bn profit in 12 months
Advertisement

Business

UN warns of looming famine in Gaza, as risk of starvation persists in Sudan, Haiti, S'Sudan

Education in Nigeria Nation

Nigerian universities fail to make top 10 in Africa, miss out in top 1000 global ranking

Business

Stock market declines by 0.07%

Business

Oando Plc declares N74.72bn profit in Q4 2023

Business

Oriental News Nigeria Summit: SEC DG, Agama to speak on Nigeria's’ green economy, others

Business

Withdrawal of Heritage Bank's licence: Peter Obi seeks prompt payment to depositors

Business

Kuda, Opay resume onboarding of new customers as CBN lifts restriction

Business

Strike: Tinubu agrees to pay more than N60,000 minimum wage

Business

International Banker Awards: Again, Zenith Bank is most sustainable bank in Nigeria

Business

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc reports N3.54bn profit in 12 months

Published

7 hours ago

on

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc reports N9.34bn loss in 3 months

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc recently published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The Group reported revenue of N2.29 trillion for the 12 months period, up by 48.84% from N1.54 trillion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N3.54 billion was reported for the year under review, down by 87.99% from N29.5 billion reported the previous year.

News continues after this Advertisement

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Group stands at 86 kobo.

At the share price of N38, the P/E ratio of Flour Mills of Nigeria stands at 43.96x with earnings yield of 2.27%.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *