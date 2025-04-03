Wednesday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.14% to close at 105,515.99 points from the previous close of 105,660.64 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.14% to close at N66.166 trillion from the previous close of N66.257 trillion, thereby shedding N91 billion.

An aggregate of 438 million units of shares were traded in 17,286 deals, valued at about N12 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 25 equities emerged as gainers against 33 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UPDCREIT led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N6.05 from the previous close of 3.50.

African Prudential, VFDGROUP and UNIONDICON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%0, 9.96% and 9.28% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UACN led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N31.95 from the previous close of N35.50.

UPL and Sunu Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.95% and 9.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 42 million units of its shares in 716 deals, valued at N783 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 36 million units of its shares in 148 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

GTCO traded about 33 million units of its shares in 1,125 deals, valued at N2.3 billion.