Connect with us

Business

Stock market declines 0.14%
Advertisement

Business

CBN dismisses report of introducing N5,000, N10,000 banknotes

Business

Nigeria’s net foreign exchange reserve rises to $23bn - CBN

Business

Cadbury Nigeria Plc declares N22.2bn loss for 2024 financial year

Business

Rising Debt Profile: Stop mortgaging future of unborn generation, Bishop Onuoha warns FG

Business

We'll engage manpower from host community for Abia airport – CRANEBURG

Business

CPPE to FG: Nigeria not ripe for ban on importation of solar panels 

Business

Federal govt’s budget deficit raises to N12.95trn 

Business

Eid-el-Fitr: Light celebrations as Nigerians groan over hardship

Business

Professor Barth Nnaji to deliver The Bullion Lecture

Business

Stock market declines 0.14%

Published

1 hour ago

on

Stock market declines 0.14%

Wednesday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.14% to close at 105,515.99 points from the previous close of 105,660.64 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.14% to close at N66.166 trillion from the previous close of N66.257 trillion, thereby shedding N91 billion.

An aggregate of 438 million units of shares were traded in 17,286 deals, valued at about N12 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 25 equities emerged as gainers against 33 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UPDCREIT led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N6.05 from the previous close of 3.50.

African Prudential, VFDGROUP and UNIONDICON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%0, 9.96% and 9.28% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UACN led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N31.95 from the previous close of N35.50.

Advertisement

UPL and Sunu Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.95% and 9.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 42 million units of its shares in 716 deals, valued at N783 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 36 million units of its shares in 148 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

GTCO traded about 33 million units of its shares in 1,125 deals, valued at N2.3 billion.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *