Cadbury Nigeria Plc declares N22.2bn loss for 2024 financial year
Published

42 mins ago

Cadbury Nigeria Plc declares N22.2bn loss for 2024 financial year

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has declared a loss after tax of N22.2 billion for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Manufacturing Company reported revenue rise of 61% to N129.165 billion from N80.379 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N22.225 billion was recorded for the 12 months period as against the loss after tax of N22.446 billion reported in 2023 year end.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at NEGATIVE N9.75.

At the share price of N23.55, the P/E Ratio of Cadbury Nigeria Plc stands at NEGATIVE 2.42x with earnings yield of NEGATIVE 41.39%.

