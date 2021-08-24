Adebayo Obajemu

The stock market on Monday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index depreciated by 0.12% to close at 39,434.69 points from the previous close of 39,483.08 points.

The Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.12% to close at N20.546 trillion from the previous close of N20.571 trillion, there by shedding N25 billion.

An aggregate of 211.33 million units of shares were traded in 3,939 deals, valued at N2.029 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 21 equities appreciated in their share prices against 11 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

FTN Cocoa led other gainers with 10% growth, closing at N44 from the previous close of N0.40.

Pharmadeko, Transcorp Hotel and Courtville Business Solutions among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.69% and 9.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) led other price decliners as it shed 5.29% of its share price, closing at N21.5 from the previous close of N22.70.

PZ and Union Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.17% and 3.81% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Chams Plc traded about 47.95 million units of its shares in 71 deals, valued at N10.57 million.

GTCO traded about 20.94 million units of its shares in 294 deals valued at N586.12 million.

Honeywell Flour traded about 14.55 million units of its shares in 246 deals, valued at N45.13 million.