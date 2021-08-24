Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government has pledge commitment to create an enabling environment for optimal utilisation of the financial market to achieve double-digit economic growth.

This include resolve to put an end to insecurity which has significantly dampened both foreign and local investor interest in Nigeria.

At the recent event organized by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in Abuja, The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed assured that the Federal Government would work with the regulators and operators of the capital market to address issues that would accelerate investment opportunities in the nation’s capital market.

“There is a lot of work to be done in building the economy and achieving the pace that is needed to make double digit growth a reality. I wish to pledge government’s continuous support and partnership with the capital market and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers as we continue the task of nation building.”