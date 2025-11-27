Stock market closes bearish, declines by 0.49%

The Nigerian Stock Market on Wedesday closed on bearish note as The All Share Index declined by 0.49% to close at 143,064.57 points from the previous close of 143,763.13 points.

Investors lose N455 billion as the Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.49% to close at N90.996 trillion from the previous close of N91.441 trillion.

An aggregate of 738 million units of shares were traded in 19,919 deals, valued at N35.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 27 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

AIICO Insurance led the gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N3.52 and from the previous close of N3.20

NCR, Ikeja Hotel and Prestige Assurance above other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.41% and 7.38% respectively.

Percentage Losers

LEARNAFRICA led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N5.22 from the previous close of N5.80

Advertisement

CADBURY, MEYER and UPDC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.92%, 9.91% and 8.83% respectively

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 134 million units of its share in 1010 deals, valued at N11.6 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded 111 million units of its shares in 1128 deals, valued at about N2.3 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO traded about 63 million units of its shares in 254 deals, valued at N1.9 billion.