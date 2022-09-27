Stock market bounces back advances by 0.33%

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Monday bounced back after previous sessions of losses to close higher as the All Share Index advanced by 0.33% to settle at 49,189.32 points from the previous close of 49,026.62 points.

The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.33% to close at N26.532 trillion from the previous close of N26.445 trillion, thereby gaining N87 billion.

An aggregate of 119 million units of shares were traded in 3,580 deals, valued at N854.8 million.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 12 equities appreciated in their share prices against 17 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MULTIVERSE led other gainers with 9.93% growth to close at N3.10 from the previous close of N2.82.

FCMB, Union Bank of Nigeria and JAPAULGOLD among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.02%, 7.83% and 7.41% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Academy Press led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.53 from the previous close of N1.70.

Nem Insurance, NEIMETH and Champion Breweries among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.91%, 8.33% and 7.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FCMB traded about 20 million units of its shares in 126 deals, valued at about N69 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 8.9 million units of its shares in 319 deals, valued at N177 million.

UBA traded about 5.9 million units of its shares in 147 deals, valued at about N42.6 million.