Royal Exchange posts N172.6m loss in Q2 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Royal Exchange Plc on Monday published its Second Quarter result for the period ended 30 June 2022.

A turnover of N1.432 billion was reported for the 6 months period, down by 85.46% from N9.851 billion reported the previous year.

A loss after tax of N172.6 million was reported for the period under review against the profit of N158.525 million reported in Q2 2022.

Earnings per share of the company stands at -3 kobo.

At the share price of N1.02, the P/E ratio of Royal Exchange stands at -30.41x with earnings yield of -3.29%.