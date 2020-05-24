Adebayo Obajemu

Sterling Bank Plc has launched a new banking application that can be used for all banking and payment transactions by its customers.

Chief Digital Officer of the bank, Mr. Olayinka Oni has said the new app is an affirmation of the bank’s position as the most innovative bank in Nigeria, adding that the app is also in line with the bank’s forward looking, customer-centric and excellence-oriented brand personality.

Oni said the application has almost everything customers might want to get about 10 different applications for, noting that with OneBank, everything the customer wants and needs is placed on his or her palm.

He noted that the application is an omni channel solution that the bank had designed to serve its teeming customers better. According to him, the app offers easy banking and a wide range of convenient financial services.

Some of the unique features of the OneBank App include instant account opening, domestic and foreign transfers, credit card requests, virtual card application and use and cash pick up – withdraw money from ATM in branch without card. Others are airtime and immediate data top-up, bills payment for water, power, Pay TV, and membership subscription of professional associations, among others.

The new app is the single access point for all Sterling’s digital solutions. The bank’s digital chief noted that the OneBank app allows customers to open savings and current accounts as well as apply for loans and open and maintain an investment asset