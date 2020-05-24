Adebayo Obajemu

BOC Gases Nigeria Plc on Friday published its first quarter earnings for the period ended 31 March 2020.

The firm reported a turnover of N825.987 million, up by 9.87% when compared to the turnover of N751.818 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax for the first three months of 2020 was N105.948 million, up by 1.56% from N104.322 reported in Q1’19.

Earnings per share of the firm for the period under review stands at 25 kobo.

With reference to the share price of N4.00, the P.E ratio of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc is calculated as 15.72x with earnings yield of 6.36%.