OBINNA EZUGWU

Customers of Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, now have the benefit of enjoying passive monthly income courtesy of the One Partner Programme, the bank has disclosed.

Targeted at entrepreneurs and upwardly mobile young Nigerians and Diasporans, the programme allows customers generate a second income by referring their family and network of friends to use unique Sterling Bank products.

Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, Shina Atilola, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos said, the initiative offers Nigerians a taste of truly passive income. “Joining the One Partner Programme will ensure consistent and long-term income for customers on each newly introduced relationship. So, the more people a customer refers, the more each customer gets paid on their monthly balances for up to five years! The possibilities are truly limitless despite the times,” he enthused.

According to Atilola, “One Partner Programme could also serve as a source of income for employed persons who have a good network. Obviously, everyone does have a network in their social, religious, and other cycles. The programme is providing a platform for people to use their networks to improve their net worth.”

The Retail Banking Chief disclosed that the referral scheme is targeted at self-driven and passionate individuals who can leverage their relationships to create value. Such individuals could be entrepreneurs, professionals, ex-bankers, community leaders, civil servants, and pensioners, among others.

The One Partner Programme is also open to non-Sterling customers, and it is an easy-to-register scheme. The prospect would simply download the new Sterling OneBank app, to first open an account, then go on to register as a referrer in the accounts section. Once the new partner gets his/her referral code, they share with their network who will use this unique code in opening their own accounts, and the ‘sales’ are essentially mapped to their efforts and they are paid accordingly.

Customers who join the scheme will be entitled to a one-off fee per account they introduced, with credits above N20,000 within the first two weeks of its opening. Furthermore, the partner will then receive a monthly commission of 1% p.a. on average credit balance on the newly introduced accounts for the following five years.